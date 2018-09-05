Huawei, OSN ink network deal

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/5 23:13:40
Chinese technology giant Huawei announced Tuesday that it will join forces with the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Orbit Showtime Network (OSN) to offer internet TV service in the Middle East.
Huawei on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with OSN, the leading entertainment network in the Middle East, to offer internet protocol television services, the Chinese company said in a statement.
Its collaboration with Huawei is part of OSN's digitization strategy to enhance product delivery by utilizing innovative technologies.