Silk maker works with LVMH

French luxury group Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH) will work with Hangzhou-based silk producer Wensli in silk production, technology and talent, the National Business Daily reported.



LVMH is allowed to use Wensli's self-developed core silk-making technology known as IART. Products made by the technology should be labeled "Wensli's IART Technology Production," the first time a Chinese brand will appear in LVMH's product range, the report said.



The new products are expected to be available in the market at the beginning of 2019.





