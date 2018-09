Didi under inspection

Officials from China's Ministry of Transport (MOT) and other government departments started on-site comprehensive inspections of ride-hailing platform Didi Chuxing on Wednesday as they looked into major issues that may affect public safety and the personal safety of passengers, the People's Daily reported.The move comes after a driver from Didi murdered a 20-year-old passenger last month, sparking nationwide concerns over the fast-rising industry's safety.The comprehensive inspection will also cover all ride-hailing and hitch service platforms from Wednesday, the MOT said.Didi said Wednesday it will spend 140 million yuan ($20.5 million) to improve its customer service.