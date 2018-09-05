Didi under inspection

Officials from China's Ministry of Transport
(MOT) and other government departments started on-site comprehensive inspections of ride-hailing platform Didi Chuxing on Wednesday as they looked into major issues that may affect public safety and the personal safety of passengers, the People's Daily reported.
The move comes after a driver from Didi murdered a 20-year-old passenger last month, sparking nationwide concerns over the fast-rising industry's safety.
The comprehensive inspection will also cover all ride-hailing and hitch service platforms from Wednesday, the MOT said.
Didi said Wednesday it will spend 140 million yuan ($20.5 million) to improve its customer service.