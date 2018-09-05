Qutoutiao to list in US

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/9/5 23:18:40
Chinese content aggregator Qutoutiao, backed by Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings, has submitted an updated prospectus to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday (US time) for a listing in Nasdaq on September 14.
The Shanghai-based start-up plans to sell 16 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) at a price ranging from $7 to $9, according to the prospectus.
The company is expected to raise $144 million based on its highest IPO price.
Qutoutiao has received offers from Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com for a $40 million purchase, the prospectus showed.