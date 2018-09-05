Qutoutiao to list in US

Chinese content aggregator Qutoutiao, backed by Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings, has submitted an updated prospectus to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday (US time) for a listing in Nasdaq on September 14.



The Shanghai-based start-up plans to sell 16 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) at a price ranging from $7 to $9, according to the prospectus.



The company is expected to raise $144 million based on its highest IPO price.



Qutoutiao has received offers from Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com for a $40 million purchase, the prospectus showed.





