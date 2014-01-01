US prosecutors unlikely not to charge JD founder: lawyer

Although a Minneapolis police report shows that Chinese billionaire, JD.com founder Richard Liu Qaingdong was arrested Friday over rape allegations, his US lawyer said Liu will not necessarily be charged.



The Minneapolis Police Department said Tuesday, that Liu was arrested on Friday on suspicion of rape as they continue to investigate the entrepreneur's actions during a residency at the University of Minnesota, the Wall Street Journal reported.



Before the Tuesday report, the police did not offer specifics beyond using the term "criminal sexual conduct," which covers a range of non-consensual sexual contact.



The police report was written the night of Liu's arrest, said John Elder, a police spokesman, and was released because it is a public record, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.



Liu was freed from police custody on Saturday without posting bail and has returned to China.



Liu also reportedly attended a JD.com business signing ceremony in Beijing on Tuesday.



"He [Liu] has been released without any charges and without bail. Liu has returned to work in China," said a statement that JD sent to the Global Times on Monday.



"The police report does not directly determine what type of charge Liu would eventually face in court," Liu Longzhu, a California-based criminal lawyer, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



However, statistically speaking, it is unlikely the local prosecutor will not press any charges against Richard Liu at all,s he said.



The lawyer noted that given he was arrested on allegations of first degree felony by the police.



Rape is considered as criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, with a maximum jail time of 30 years, said the legal professional.

