China walks out of forum after host’s ‘ridiculous’ act

A Chinese delegation walked out of the 30th Pacific Island Forum after being badly treated by the host country Nauru which doesn't have diplomatic relations with China, leading China's Foreign Ministry to say the actions of the country's president were "absolutely ridiculous."



Nauru, which has a population of about 10,000, is one of 17 countries in the world that still not recognized the one-China principle and maintains a "diplomatic relationship" with the island of Taiwan.



Nauru's President Baron Waqa on Tuesday prevented the head of China's delegation to the forum from presenting a speech on climate change, Australia's SBS news reported on Wednesday.



The Chinese delegation then left the forum in protest and was followed by delegations from many other countries, Hua Chunying, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told reporters during a routine news briefing on Wednesday.



Some members of China's delegation were even denied entry into Nauru with their diplomatic passports, said Hua.



"Nauru created a farce by violating international rules and forum regulations," Hua noted.



The Pacific Island Forum includes 18 Pacific nations as members, and China and the US attend as non-member countries, Reuters reported on Wednesday. After Waqa refused to allow Du Qiwen, who is also Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, to deliver his climate change speech, Waqa told the press that Du "was from a big country and that he wanted to bully us."



"This is absolutely ridiculous," Hua said, noting that the recent Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation shows China greatly cares about the equality of all countries, no matter how big or small. "Only by respecting yourself can you win the respect of others."



"Nauru's president is unbelievably ignorant of the one-China principle, which is a consensus of international society," said Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University. China was invited to attend the forum, but Waqa's behavior was irrational, rude and did not accord with his position as a president, Li said.



Yu Lei, a research fellow at the Australian Studies Center at Beijing Foreign Studies University, told the Global Times on Wednesday that Waqa's claim doesn't accord with China's "diplomatic bible," which emphasizes peaceful coexistence, treating all other countries equally and not interfering with other countries' domestic affairs.



Li said that Nauru is backed by the island of Taiwan, which has been seeking to expand its ties in the South Pacific region. Of the 17 countries that still maintain a "diplomatic relationship" with Taiwan, six are South Pacific island nations.



"It also shows that the Chinese mainland needs to enhance communication with all Pacific island countries, so that they will recognize the seriousness and significance of the one-China principle," said Li, noting that people in the island countries will make responsible choices when they fully understand China's diplomacy requirements.



Yu also noted that the event in Nauru also shows that some Western countries seek to contain China through "little tricks," because they feel challenged by China's growing influence in the Southern Pacific region.