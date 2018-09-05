Punishment for cyber stalking, bullying urged after near suicide

Officials called for penalties against cyber stalking and bullying after a netizen tried to kill herself after falling victim to such offenses.



The China Communist Youth League (CCYL) and Party magazine Ziguangge said on Monday that online stalking may be considered a criminal act for infringing on a citizen's personal information, and carries a maximum sentence of seven years in detention and a fine.



The incident involved a teenage fan of popular online novel, Modao zushi, who got irritated by negative comments about the novel by a female high-school teacher.



The teenager, named chachi on the internet, stalked, took pictures and harassed the teacher online. The teacher, unable to deal with the pressure, tried but failed to kill herself.



However, fans of the book planned to find out which hospital the teacher was confined in and confront her.



The incident went viral after thousands of outraged netizens discussed the incident online.



Authorities have begun an investigation and the book fan apologized online.



Jinjiang, a Chinese literature website, where the book was published, said it hopes the public security bureau will soon unearth the truth and arrest those who violate the law and regulations.



Global Times

