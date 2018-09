Palestinian school children make the victory sign over a UN flag during a protest at a United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) school, financed by US aid, in the Arroub refugee camp near Hebron in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday. The US, the biggest contributor to the UNRWA - a lifeline for millions of Palestinians for over 70 years - announced on August 31 it was suspending its funding to the organization, which it labeled as "irredeemably flawed." Photo: AFP