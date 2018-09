Farmers harvest garlic chives flowers in E China's Shandong

Farmers harvest garlic chives flowers in Jiazhai Township of Chiping County of Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Yuguo)

A farmer harvests garlic chives flowers in Jiazhai Township of Chiping County of Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Yuguo)

A farmer harvests garlic chives flowers in Jiazhai Township of Chiping County of Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Yuguo)

Farmers harvest garlic chives flowers in Jiazhai Township of Chiping County of Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Yuguo)