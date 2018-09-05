Blooming wild chive flowers attract tourists in SW China's Guizhou

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/5 23:57:48

Tourists view the blooming wild chive flowers at a scenic spot in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)


 

Posted in: CHINA
