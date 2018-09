Boat makers work at traditional workshop at Balagarh, India

Photo taken on Sept. 4, 2018 shows boat makers working at a traditional boat making workshop at Balagarh, some 80 kilometers from Kolkata, India. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

Photo taken on Sept. 4, 2018 shows boat makers working at a traditional boat making workshop at Balagarh, some 80 kilometers from Kolkata, India. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

Photo taken on Sept. 4, 2018 shows an unfinished traditional boat near a traditional boat making workshop at Balagarh, some 80 kilometers from Kolkata, India. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

Villagers cross river Ganges by boat near traditional boat making workshops at Balagarh, some 80 kilometers from Kolkata, India, Sept. 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)