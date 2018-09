Tea fields enter autumn harvest season in Zhangjiajie, C China

Farmers pick tea leaves at a base in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 5, 2018. Tea fields here have entered autumn harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Wu Yongbing)

A farmer pick tea leaves at a base in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 5, 2018. Tea fields here have entered autumn harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Wu Yongbing)

A farmer pick tea leaves at a base in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 5, 2018. Tea fields here have entered autumn harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Wu Yongbing)

Farmers pick tea leaves at a base in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 5, 2018. Tea fields here have entered autumn harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Wu Yongbing)