Australia’s NRL rugby players charged, fined for drunken antics

Two Canterbury Bulldogs players were charged with obscene exposure on Thursday and their rugby league club slapped with a hefty fine after drunken end-of-season celebrations in Sydney got out of hand.



Pictures of Bulldogs players vomiting, passed out and naked at a pub were splashed across the Daily Telegraph tabloid in Sydney this week, sparking a furious reaction from the sport's top bosses.



The National Rugby League (NRL) on Thursday fined the club A$250,000 ($180,000) and two players, widely named as Adam Elliott and Asipeli Fine, were charged by police.



A third was issued an infringement notice for offensive conduct.



The Bulldogs have imposed their own ­penalties, with Elliott and Fine fined A$25,000 and two other players each ordered to pay A$10,000.



"The club accepts that the images and behavior from the team get-together on Monday were unacceptable and an extremely bad look for the game," said Bulldogs Chief Executive Andrew Hill.



"These are good people who have acted in an immature and juvenile way. They have accepted responsibility for their actions and have apologized to the club for their behavior."



The two charged with wilful and obscene conduct will appear in court on October 24, police said.



Known as "Mad Monday," the annual parties for National Rugby League teams ­after their last game have earned a reputation for drunken debauchery.



The Bulldogs lived up to that tradition this week with one player stripping naked on the balcony of the Sydney pub in view of the public and another grabbing his genitals as he danced the night away.



NRL chief Todd Greenberg said their behavior was "embarrassing" and the fine reflected the ­seriousness of their actions.



