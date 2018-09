Nevsun Resources accepts Zijin bid

Canada's Nevsun Resources has agreed to a buyout bid worth C$1.86 billion ($1.41 billion) from China's Zijin Mining Group Co, the companies said on Wednesday, in a deal trumping Lundin Mining Corp's earlier hostile offer.



Zijin, which also has ventures with Canada's Barrick Gold and Ivanhoe Mines, said it plans to rapidly develop Nevsun's high-grade Timok copper project in Serbia and extend the life of an Eritrean copper and zinc mine.