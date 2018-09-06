Mobike pulls out of Manchester

China's bike-sharing company Mobike will suspend services in Manchester, the UK due to increased bike theft and vandalism in the city during the summer, the company said in a statement sent to the Global Times Thursday.



It will remove its remaining bikes over the coming weeks, and it has already processed refunds to its users, the company said.



The Chinese start-up launched services in Manchester in July 2017.



"We will conduct a full review of our time in Manchester, and we intend to submit a proposal to the City of Manchester to offer an alternative affordable future model for bike-sharing that could be re-launched in partnership with the local authorities," it added.





