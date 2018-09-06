BeiDou to reach $58.5b

The industry associated with China's BeiDou navigation system has growing at more than 20 percent per year since 2009, and it is expected to reach 400 billion yuan ($58.5 billion) by 2020, the Xinhua News Agency reported Thursday, citing BeiDou spokesperson Ran Chengqi.



China will launch the 37th and 38th BeiDou satellites within two weeks, BeiDou announced during a forum held in Mianyang, Southwest China's Sichuan Province on Wednesday.



BeiDou is now widely used in a variety of industries in China, and the value chain associated with BeiDou navigation amounted to 250 billion yuan in 2017, said the report.

