Relax faces charge in US

Shandong Relax Health Industry Co, a manufacturer of athletic goods, was accused by a US company of patent infringement, according to a post on the website of China's Ministry of Commerce
on Thursday.
The complaint was filed by Hoist Fitness Systems Inc on Tuesday (US time) with the US International Trade Commission (ITC), seeking an investigation by invoking Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, according to a notice on the ITC website
The complainant asked that the ITC issue a limited exclusion order, cease and desist orders and impose a bond during the 60-day review.