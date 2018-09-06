Nauru needs to apologize to China

China said Thursday that the president of Nauru's remarks about China at the Pacific Islands Forum totally twist the truth, and it is the Nauru side that should apologize.



Hua Chunying, spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, said that President Baron Waqa's remarks "turn black into white," and his false accusations disappointed most leaders of countries present at the Pacific Islands Forum.



Hua called on the Nauru side to reflect on its deeds and apologize to China, and restated Wednesday's description of the Nauru government's actions as a "farce."



Waqa prevented the head of ­Chinese delegation to the forum from speaking. The Chinese delegation then left in protest and was followed by delegations from many other countries.



"I want to admonish Nauru and the 'directors' behind this farce that they should stop making trouble out of nothing and inviting humiliation in the face of the broad historical trend of the one-China principle," Hua said Thursday.



Nauru, which has a population of about 10,000, is one of the 17 countries in the world that still have not respected the one-China principle and maintains a "diplomatic relationship" with the island of Taiwan.





