Awareness of China-built railroad in Kenya high: quiz

Some 57 percent of participants knew the name of the railroad China built in Kenya that boosted local transportation and economy, according to an online quiz jointly conducted by the People's Daily overseas social media account management team and the Global Times Public Opinion Center.
Some 4,100 overseas followers of the People's Daily Twitter account participated in the multiple-choice questionnaire, answering three questions.
The Madaraka Express railroad that connects the Kenyan capital Nairobi with Mombasa, the largest port in East Africa, started operations on May 31, 2017. Dwarfing the 100-year-old narrow-gauge railway in capacity and safety, referred to as the "Lunatic Express," the railway reduces logistical costs by at least 40 percent.
Since construction commenced, the railway increased GDP growth in Kenya by about 1.5 percent a year and created 46,000 direct or indirect jobs. China has trained 1,600 professional railway technicians in Kenya, and over 100 Kenyan students are now majoring in railway studies at Chinese universities.
"People's recognition of the railroad proves our Belt and Road
initiative has been successfully conveyed to overseas audiences," said Chen Yiming, director of the Overseas Social Media Center of the People's Daily Online.
"They are familiar and happy with our key projects in the Belt and Road initiative which benefits local economies," Chen said.
The question most people tried to answer was: "In the 15th century, China was gifted a native African animal that was believed to be the mythical qilin, an auspicious creature in Chinese culture.
The last question was about a "round coin with a square hole" that circulated throughout China since the Qin Dynasty (221-206BC). One coin of this shape, believed to date from the Yongle reign of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), was discovered in Kenya. Yongle coins have been found in waters off the Dongsha and Xisha islands in the South China Sea and in areas surrounding the Indian Ocean.