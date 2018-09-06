China slams British navy’s South China Sea intrusion

The Chinese Ministry of National Defense
(MOD) slammed the entrance of a British Royal Navy warship into China's territorial waters near the South China Sea islands late last month, said China will take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty, and urged the UK to stop the provocative acts.
Actions by a Royal Navy warship violated Chinese and international law, and infringed upon Chinese sovereignty and Chinese national security, the MOD said at a Thursday news conference.
It added that China will take all necessary steps to safeguard both its sovereignty and national security.
The MOD's defense came after the British Royal Navy warship, the HMS Albion, entered China's territorial waters off the Xisha Islands on its way to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on August 31, Reuters reported on Thursday.
The warship reportedly carried a contingent of British Royal Marines and tended to exercise its "freedom of navigation rights" as it passed near the islands, the report said.
China is strongly opposed to the behavior and has made solemn representations to the UK and expressed discontent, said Hua Chunying, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, who also criticized the British Navy's action during a routine news briefing on Thursday.
China strongly urges the UK to stop this provocative behavior to avoid any harm to the relationship between China and the UK, Hua said.
The Chinese military dispatched carriers to conduct identity verification when the incident took place and warned the ship away from the area, according to the MOD.
The ministry also noted that the situation in the South China Sea has been stable recently under the joint efforts of China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN
) countries.
Some foreign countries "turned a blind eye to the improved situation and made troubles that harmed regional peace and stability, which run counter to the common will of the countries in the region," the MOD said.
Global Times