Moon pushes for peaceful US-NK talks

China and South Korea, as well as other members of the international community, all see the sincerity expressed by North Korea
on denuclearization, and they are trying to encourage North Korea to safeguard the positive trend, a Chinese observer said on Thursday, after the US-North Korea dialogue faces problems.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in
on Thursday hailed the outcome of his special envoy's visit to North Korea, saying he expects an upcoming summit with the North Korean leader, which will also facilitate denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang, South Korean's Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday.
Moon's chief security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, made a one-day trip to Pyongyang on Wednesday and held talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
.
The two sides agreed to hold a third summit between Moon and Kim on September 18-20, Yonhap reported.
"Both North Korea and South Korea have strong intentions to realize sustainable peace, after the Kim-Trump summit in Singapore in June, Moon found he and his country are capable of pushing the US and North Korea to talk, so now he wants to make a greater contribution to this," Lü Chao, a research fellow at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times, on Thursday.
According to Yonhap, the North's leader also said he remains firmly committed to denuclearization.
China's top legislator Li Zhanshu will head a delegation to visit North Korea on Saturday as special representative of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday.
"China and South Korea, as well as other members of the international community, such as Russia, are showing appreciation to the sincerity of denuclearization delivered by North Korea," Lü noted.
He said China and South Korea deliver firm support to North Korea and make sure that Pyongyang is not disappointed by the US and the two won't return to confrontation.