Development of railway in S China's Guangxi

A bullet train runs on a bridge in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 1, 2017. The total mileage of railway lines in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has reached 5,191 km from 1,346.3 km in 1958. The railway has become a transportation artery and brought economic opportunities to Guangxi. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Passengers wearing traditional costumes prepare to board a bullet train at Nanning Railway Station in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 30, 2013. The total mileage of railway lines in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has reached 5,191 km from 1,346.3 km in 1958. The railway has become a transportation artery and brought economic opportunities to Guangxi. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 4, 2018 shows the Nanning East Railway Station in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The total mileage of railway lines in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has reached 5,191 km from 1,346.3 km in 1958. The railway has become a transportation artery and brought economic opportunities to Guangxi. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

A staff member drives a bullet train from Nanning to Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2018. The total mileage of railway lines in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has reached 5,191 km from 1,346.3 km in 1958. The railway has become a transportation artery and brought economic opportunities to Guangxi. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

A bullet train runs through Binyang County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 16, 2017. The total mileage of railway lines in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has reached 5,191 km from 1,346.3 km in 1958. The railway has become a transportation artery and brought economic opportunities to Guangxi. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Passengers wearing traditional costumes board a train at Nanning Railway Station in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 30, 2013. The total mileage of railway lines in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has reached 5,191 km from 1,346.3 km in 1958. The railway has become a transportation artery and brought economic opportunities to Guangxi. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)