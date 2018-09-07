DPRK leader calls for further efforts to denuclearize Korean Peninsula -- KCNA
Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/7 1:54:56
Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, told South Korea's envoy that the two sides should further their efforts to realize denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Thursday.
At a meeting with the members of a special envoy delegation of South Korean President Moon Jae-in here Wednesday, Kim said that he firmly supports and will be devoted to completely removing the danger of armed conflicts and the horrors of war from the Korean Peninsula and turning it into a cradle of peace without nuclear weapons and free from any nuclear threat.
According to the report by KCNA, Kim exchanged wide-ranging opinions with the special envoy delegation over the schedule for the Pyongyang summit between him and Moon due in September, and "came to a satisfactory agreement with it."
After reading a personal letter from Moon, which was brought by the special envoy, Kim expressed his thanks to the South Korean president for sending the good personal letter which expressed a firm will to wisely overcome many challenges in the future, "and open a bright future of our nation while appreciating the fresh advance in the relations between the north and the south," the report said.
Kim said he fully supports and sympathizes with Moon's determination and that "he remains unchanged in his determination to strive hard to bring the fellow countrymen better results at an early date, bearing in mind the mission before the nation and its expectation," it added.
The KCNA report stopped short of mentioning any specific date for the summit.
Chung Eui-yong, Moon's top national security adviser who led the five-member special delegation, went back to South Korea later Wednesday and told a press briefing in Seoul on Thursday that the two Koreas agreed to hold the third Moon-Kim summit in the DPRK's capital city on Sept. 18-20.
The two Koreas will hold a high-ranking working-level meeting early next week at the border village of Panmunjom to discuss protocol, security, communications and media coverage for the upcoming summit, Chung said.
During the upcoming summit, Moon and Kim would discuss specific measures to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, as well as issues on the permanent settlement of peace and co-prosperity on the peninsula and the implementation of the Panmunjom Declaration, which the two leaders signed after their April summit.
Kim and Moon met twice at the border village of Panmunjom this year in April and May separately.