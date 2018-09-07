China's top political advisor attends DPRK 70th anniversary reception

China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Thursday said China stands ready to work with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to safeguard, consolidate, and develop bilateral ties.



Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), made the remarks at the reception celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK held by the DPRK embassy in China.



Commissioned by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Wang congratulated the anniversary on behalf of the CPC, Chinese government, and Chinese people.



Wang said under the leadership of top leaders Kim Il Sung, Kim Jong Il and Kim Jong Un, and that of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), people of the DPRK have resolutely defended the country's independence and made major achievements in the socialist cause.



He said China believes that the DPRK's socialist cause will embrace new bright prospects as it implements the decision at the Third Plenary Meeting of the Seventh Central Committee of the WPK to adjust the strategic route and focus on developing the economy.



Wang said top leaders of the two countries have held three important meetings this year, opening a new chapter in bilateral relations.



China is willing to develop relations with the DPRK to the benefit of the two countries and the two peoples and make new contributions to regional peace and stability, he said.



Chi Jae Ryong, the DPRK ambassador to China, said the WPK and the government of the DPRK stand firm on carrying forward the traditional friendship between the two countries.



He said the DPRK hopes to work with China to push for greater development in relations between the two parties and the two countries.

