British Airways investigates theft of customer data

British Airways (BA) is investigating the theft of customer data from its website and app as around 380,000 payment cards had been compromised.



In a statement, it said: "British Airways is investigating, as a matter of urgency, the theft of customer data... The stolen data did not include travel or passport details."



Between Aug. 21 and Sept. 5, personal and financial details of around 380,000 payment cards belonging to customers making bookings "were compromised", BA said in a statement.



"The breach has been resolved and our website is working normally," it said.



The airline said it has notified the police and relevant authorities and urged customers affected to contact their banks or credit card providers.



British Airways' chairman and chief executive Alex Cruz said in a statement: "We are deeply sorry for the disruption that this criminal activity has caused. We take the protection of our customers' data very seriously."

