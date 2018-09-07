AU lauds ties with China, vows to strengthen partnership

The African Union (AU) has reiterated its commitment to deepen its partnership with China based on the outcomes of the recently concluded Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held on Sept. 3-4.
The 55-nation member continental body, AU, expressed its commitment following the positive talks between AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday.
The meeting followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation within the framework of the China-proposed Belt and Road
Initiative (BRI) on September 2, according to the AU.
According to the AU's communique that was issued following the two leaders' discussion, Faki and Xi "reiterated their commitment to work towards the continued deepening of the partnership between the African Union and China, building on the Declaration and Plan of Action adopted by the FOCAC Summit, as well as on the announcements made by President Xi Jinping on that occasion."
Faki "took the opportunity to thank President Xi Jinping for China's outstanding support for Africa and the Commission, as well as for the sincerity and friendship that characterize his country's actions," the communique read.
"They emphasized the centrality of FOCAC as an exemplary tool for win-win cooperation," the communique read.
President Xi "took the opportunity to express his appreciation for the crucial role played by the African Union in advancing the continent and achieving its unity," it added. "He reaffirmed China's support for the goal of silencing the guns by 2020, as well as the integration of the continent." it said.
During his discussions with AU's Chairperson, President Xi announced the launch of new programs to support African Union's efforts on the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; regional infrastructure; investments and the Free Trade Area; civil aviation; the African Standby Force and the fight against terrorism; education; and capacity building, according to the pan African bloc.
"In this context, they highlighted the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Agenda 2063. They committed to do everything possible to ensure that both parties take full advantage of this synergy," the communique stressed.
According to the AU, Faki and Xi also reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism and respect for international law, as well as the need for greater efforts to promote the emergence of a truly inclusive global governance system that reflects today's world realities.
"They noted that Africa and China, which alone represent one-third of humanity, constitute a major force on the international scene," AU said.
The two leaders also "welcomed the establishment of the African Union Mission in China as a tool for strengthening the strategic partnership between Africa and China."
The formal launch ceremony of the Mission was held on September 2 under the joint chairmanship of the Chairperson of the Commission and China's State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi.