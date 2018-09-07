Trump to attend 9/11 memorial ceremony in US state of Pennsylvania

US President Donald Trump will attend a ceremony at the 9/11 memorial in the state of Pennsylvania next week to mark the 17th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, according to reports.



First Lady Melania Trump will join the president at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, reports said.



The memorial is located where one of the four hijacked planes crashed during the 9/11 attacks in 2001. Nearly 3,000 people died during the attacks.



Trump observed the somber anniversary for the first time as president last year. He also participated in last year's 9/11 observance at the Pentagon.

