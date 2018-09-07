Indonesian budget carrier set to add new routes to China

Indonesia's low cost carrier Citilink will add three new flight routes to China next month as the number of Chinese traveller visiting Indonesia rises.



President of Citilink Indonesia Juliandra Nurtjahjo said on Friday that the airline will start regular flights to three cities in China at the end of next month.



The airline will start flights regularly once a day from Jakarta to Xiamen, Jakarta to Kunming, and Denpasar of Bali to Nanjing at the end of October, the president said.



The flight will use Airbus 320 planes with seat capacity of 180 people.



The launch of the three new routes will bring the total routes held by the Citilink Indonesia to five in China.



The carrier has undertaken two charter flights to two cities in China by far, he said.



According to the data from the national statistics bureau, the number of foreign tourist arrivals in Indonesia inched up 16.57 percent to 1.54 million people in August, with Chinese tourist contributing the highest to the figure.



Indonesia has estimated a total of 17 million foreign holiday makers arriving in the country this year.

