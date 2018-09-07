Senior Chinese legislator visits New Zealand to boost ties

Ji Bingxuan, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, paid a four-day visit to New Zealand from Tuesday to Friday.



Ji's visit was at the invitation of Trevor Mallard, speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives.



During the visit, Ji met with Mallard, and Deputy Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives Anne Tolley, New Zealand China Council chief Don McKinnon, President of the New Zealand National Party Peter Goodfellow, Deputy Mayor of Auckland Bill Cashmore, as well as other New Zealand officials.



Ji hailed the development of bilateral ties between China and New Zealand since the establishment of diplomatic relations 46 years ago.



Ji expressed China's willingness to work with New Zealand to implement the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries, and to enhance mutual trust, boost cooperation, strengthen friendship and promote the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.



The New Zealand side said New Zealand attaches great importance to its relations with China and is willing to boost exchanges with China in various fields, expand mutual beneficial cooperation and continuously improve the bilateral relations.

