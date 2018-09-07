China, Lebanon to boost ties on all levels

"We hope to be able to increase the level of our cooperation with Lebanon in all fields while boosting bilateral ties," Chen said Thursday in a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun during a visit with a CPPCC delegation in Beirut.



Chen gave an overview of the Lebanese-Chinese diplomatic relations since 1971, highlighting the cooperation between the two countries in different situations.



"We highly support the stability, sovereignty and unity of Lebanon," he said.



Chen added that there are over 400 Chinese soldiers in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon working on preserving Lebanon's security.



Aoun appraised the bilateral relations and expressed Lebanon's will to increase visits of high-level officials and enhance practical cooperation in all sectors.



Meanwhile, Chen also met with Lebanon's Prime Minister-Designate Saad Hariri and Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.



