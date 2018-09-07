China to raise export tax rebates for electromechanical, cultural products

China announced Friday that it will raise the export tax rebates for products such as mechanical and electrical goods as well as cultural products.
Tax rebate rates for multicomponent integrated circuits, non-electromagnetic interference filters, books, and newspapers will be increased to 16 percent, the Ministry of Finance
said on its website.
For bamboo carving products and wooden fans, the tax rebate rates will be hiked to 13 percent while those for basalt fiber products and safety pins will be lifted to 9 percent.
The tax rebate rate increases will take effect on September 15.