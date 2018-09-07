Eurozone Q2 GDP growth confirmed at 0.4 pct

The eurozone economy growth was confirmed at 0.4 percent in the second quarter, compared with the previous quarter, data from the European Union (EU) statistics agency Eurostat showed on Friday.



Household final consumption expenditure had a positive contribution to Gross Domestic Product(GDP) growth in the euro area, while the contribution of the external balance to GDP growth was negative.



"The third estimate of eurozone Q2 GDP confirmed that net trade was a drag on growth for the second consecutive quarter," said Jack Allen, senior European economist with Capital Economics.



"But with domestic demand strong and the timelier survey evidence encouraging, we remain fairly optimistic about the economic outlook," Allen added.

