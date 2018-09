Bolsonaro moved to Sao Paulo

Brazil's right-wing presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro was transferred Friday to a hospital in Sao Paulo, a day after being stabbed while campaigning, a hospital official said.



"Patient Jair Messias Bolsonaro recently left ... and went to the Albert Einstein hospital," a spokeswoman for the hospital said.



Bolsonaro underwent surgery on Thursday for multiple wounds to his mid-section and was listed in stable condition.