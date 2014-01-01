Summit to decide fate of Syria’s Idlib

A three-way summit between the leaders of Iran, Russia and Turkey expected to decide the fate of Syria's last major rebel bastion Idlib opened in Tehran on Friday.



Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Tehran shortly after his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the summit hosted by Iran's Hassan Rouhani.



Erdogan has been trying to avert or at least limit an expected Russian- and Iranian-backed Syrian government offensive on Idlib that he fears will trigger a new flood of refugees across Turkey's southern border.



Damascus has every right to take back all its territory, President Vladimir Putin said at a summit Friday.



"The legitimate Syrian government has a right and must eventually take under control all its national territory," Putin told Iran's Hassan Rouhani and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the summit.



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Friday that fighting "terrorism" in Idlib was unavoidable. But he also warned against adopting scorched earth tactics in Syria's last major rebel bastion.





