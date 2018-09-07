Happy Teachers’ Day!

Having been teaching and living in China for many years, some foreign teachers consider China as their second home. Photo: VCG
Students from Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province form a heart shape to show their respect to their beloved teachers. Photo: VCG
Today is Teachers' Day in China. Foreign teachers are one of the largest, if not the largest communities among the expat population of the nation. To mark the occasion, Metropolitan talked to several teachers working at universities in Beijing, also known as their dear beloved "waijiao
" by their students.
James Edward Hrdlicka from the US chose a Chinese-style red tie with calligraphy characters in a pattern to match his Chinese-red shirt in the interview with Metropolitan.
"I cannot wait for the new semester to meet up with people and learn some more new things here in China," he told Metropolitan.
A foreign language instructor in English, he is working for Beijing Normal University and has been living in China for about two years. In the company of his Chinese fiancée and students, Hrdlicka prefers to see himself as a participant in Chinese social development, instead of as just an expat.
You've got a friend
When Hrdlicka came to China, he told his students that they could call him Daxiong, which means "big bear" in Chinese. The nickname that Hrdlicka picked up for himself came from his favorite American football team the Chicago Bears.
"To be honest, I'm a big guy and it fits my personality quite well. So, it's very nice to use this name and students enjoy it," said a beaming Hrdlicka.
Small talk on campus always works to encourage non-native speakers to communicate in English. For most of the students, it is their first time to attend an English course taught entirely in English when they begin their studies at Beijing Normal University as freshmen. Hrdlicka sees himself as a guide of their English learning and there is something crucial for him to become a qualified teacher. In his opinion, the mistakes that his students usually make during their studies are a reflection of the differences in grammar and style between the two languages.
"Chinese is the kind of language [that] has more internal meaning associated with it, while English is more literal," he explained.
Hrdlicka intends to help them overcome those difficulties and feels comfortable by asking questions when necessary.
"It's the best thing I can do to normalize their English study," he said.
Darlene Carry, 57, who has lived in China for about 11 years, is an English teacher at the North China University of Technology. She shares the same opinion with Hrdlicka and believes that becoming friends with students is really helpful to successfully teach languages. In addition to having lunches with students practicing oral English, Carry also gives them some tips for learning English. She suggested that finding things you love is the first step for you to learn English well.
"If you're really moved at your heart with music, you can use music to learn and communicate," so said Carry.
Teaching and living
Having been a teacher in Beijing for about two years, Hrdlicka sees Beijing as a place with an entrepreneurship and technology-based ecosystem.
"Many of my students, both Chinese and international, are working on potential business ideas outside their study time," he said, believing that what they are doing will make contributions to China's economic growth.
"That's amazing. It's really fun to watch what they are doing and learn from it," he said.
Carry agrees. She said that when she came to Beijing 11 years ago, she thought it could be possible for her to help other people become more successful in life. Now, she realizes that being here has helped her to become a better person.
"It teaches me how to be culturally open and try not to limit myself to viewing the outside world through an American lens," she said.
Getting a position in a university is quite competitive. According to reports from the Global Times, there were over 400,000 foreigners working in the Chinese education industry in 2017. Issued by Ministry of Education
of the People's Republic of China, the total number of foreign teachers who were working in regular HEIs (higher education institutions) as part-time teachers was 16,948 in 2016, which increased to 18,630 one year later. Hrdlicka agrees that the number of foreign teachers in China is rising in recent years, but he considers the change as a positive trend.
"Prestige is the competitive element for being a teacher here in universities," he said.
Roots in China
Guillaume Merle, 35, came to China eight years ago with no plans to live in China for such a long time.
"I feel comfortable at home because that's where I own my roots. For me, now China is home," he said.
He enjoys being a science teacher at Beihang University. Learning Chinese with people around him is a major part of his life. He adds that there is little choice: learning basic Chinese is necessary for getting along with locals well.
For Hrdlicka, this could be related to a new chapter in his life.
"I'm due to be married with my Chinese fiancée and have a Chinese family with her," he told Metropolitan. In addition to attending Chinese courses, dealing with his Chinese family members and students will be another way for Hrdlicka to learn Chinese. Looking back to his two-year teaching experience, he cannot forget those moments of celebrating the graduation of his students. It makes Hrdlicka prefer to see China as home instead of just a place to teach and make money. In terms of plans for the future, Hrdlicka says that his fiancée's choices will be the deciding factor behind any future moves.
"There is so much momentum in China right now, and I don't know how we can walk away," he said.