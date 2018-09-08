Property tax law among China's fast-tracked legislation plan

China is accelerating tax legislation, including the closely-watched property tax law, according to a legislation plan.



The plan of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee published on Friday unveiled 11 tax bills, which shows that China has hastened tax legislation, the Xinhua News Agency reported Friday.



The 11 tax bills include those for a property tax law, value-added tax law and consumption tax law. They are expected to be reviewed during the term of the 13th NPC Standing Committee. The Budgetary Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee and the Ministry of Finance are drafting the property tax law.





