China, South Korea share détente benefits, hope for peace

North Korea's celebrations to mark its 70th anniversary on Sunday have attracted international attention while the country's dialogue with the US on denuclearization faces difficulties, with experts saying that's because of a lack of mutual trust.



China and South Korea will continue to encourage North Korea and the US to talk rather than let them slide back into tensions, they noted.



Hua Chunying, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said at a routine press conference on Friday that Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will have consultations with the South Korean President's top national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, on Saturday in Beijing, and this is a routine exchange to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula and issues of common concern.



Yang is also the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee.



Two days ahead of the ceremony, the Blue House of South Korea said the special envoys led by Chung will explain outcomes of their visit to North Korea with China on Saturday.



"China and South Korea share the benefits of détente on the peninsula, and this is the reason why the two countries are working closely to make sure the détente can lead to permanent peace," said Lü Chao, a research fellow at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences.



Other regional countries like Russia have praised North Korea's sincerity on denuclearization and turning the focus to economic development, but unfortunately, dialogue between the US and North Korea faces problems, Lü noted.



"The US should realize the expectations shared by countries in the region, and show more sincerity to solve the problem rather than suspend dialogue and continue sanctions and military drills," Lü told the Global Times.



However, doubts on North Korea's sincerity on denuclearization still remain, and the military parade on Sunday will be important to highlight North Korea's attitude.



"A display of military prowess has always been crucial to North Korean statecraft," Hong Min, a senior researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification, told Reuters.



"But North Korea does know that if they do display ICBMs (Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles), the international community will doubt their willingness to denuclearize. It's highly unlikely that North Korea would want to risk it," he said.



Preparing for big event



Global Times reporters arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday, and most other invited international journalists arrived by Friday.



Data provided by North Korean officials shows more than 560 international journalists will be covering the ceremony.



Global Times reporters on Thursday saw workers install microphones and speakers around the Kim Il-sung Square, where the military parade and ceremony will take place on Sunday.



A North Korean guide told the Global Times reporter that the microphones will be used by soldiers at the military parade to "shout slogans."



North Korea has arranged for international journalists to visit its subway system, factories and schools before the ceremony.



