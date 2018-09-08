2018 Art in Island Mural Competition held in Quezon City, the Philippines

Artists paint various animals on a wall during the 2018 Art in Island Mural Competition in Quezon City, the Philippines, Sept. 7, 2018. The mural competition aims to increase awareness on protection and humane treatment of all animals through art. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

An artist paints a cat on a wall during the 2018 Art in Island Mural Competition in Quezon City, the Philippines, Sept. 7, 2018. The mural competition aims to increase awareness on protection and humane treatment of all animals through art. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

