Madagascar's president resigns from post to participate in new election

Madagascar's President Hery Rajaonarimampianina resigned Friday evening from post to participate in the upcoming presidential election due to be held on November 7 following an order by the High Constitutional Court, the president said in an official statement to the nation.



"It is time for me to submit my resignation in accordance with the Constitution which requires the incumbent president to resign from post sixty days before the presidential election," Rajaonarimampianina said.



According to the Malagasy Constitution, an incumbent president will need to resign if the president seeks a re-election.



Senate President Rivo Rakotovao temporarily assumes the function of Acting President until the inauguration of the new elected President.

