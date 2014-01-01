Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong high-speed railway operational soon

The Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong high-speed railway will officially start operation on September 23, the China Railway Guangzhou Group said Friday.



The sale of tickets will begin at 8 a.m. next Monday, the company said.



A total of 190 trips in the Hong Kong section will be made on the first day, and the arrangement of trips in the section during the preliminary stage depends on the passenger flow, with a maximum of 254 trips on a daily basis.



The 141-km railway, including 26-km in Hong Kong, with more than 40 stations, is a key part of the national high-speed railway network.



Travel time between the Hong Kong West Kowloon station and Guangzhou South station will be 47 minutes. A trip to Beijing will take 8 hours and 56 minutes.

