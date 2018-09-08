Xi sends congratulatory letter to investment and trade fair

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to the 20th China International Fair for Investment and Trade, which opened Saturday in the eastern Chinese city of Xiamen, Fujian Province.



For more than 20 years, the fair has been committed to creating the platforms for promoting two-way investments, publishing official information, and discussing investment trends, Xi said in the letter.



The fair has become one of the most influential international investment events in the world, and has made positive contributions to China's reform and opening-up as well as socialist modernization, Xi added.



Noting this year marks the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening-up, Xi said that China will only become more and more open.



Xi said that he hopes the fair, featuring the theme of promoting two-way investment, could be made meticulously into an international, professional, and branded event that will become an important platform for a new round of high-level opening-up, and play a positive role in creating a new pattern of opening-up on all fronts and building an open world economy.



The fair is scheduled from Sept. 8 to 11.

