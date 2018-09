5.9-magnitude quake hits southwest China: CENC

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit Mojiang Hani Autonomous County in southwest China's Yunnan Province at 10:31 a.m. Saturday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).



The epicenter, with a depth of 11 km, was monitored at 23.28 degrees north latitude and 101.53 degrees east longitude, the center said in a statement.