5th Silk Road Int'l Arts Festival opens in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi

A Beijing Opera performance about the ancient Silk Road is staged during the 5th Silk Road International Arts Festival in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 7, 2018. The arts festival opened in Xi'an Friday.(Xinhua/Li Yibo)

