People watch an exhibition entitled "Odi, La Scene" by Chinese artist Song Dong in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 7, 2018. Presenting more than 20 paintings and installations, the exhibition in Brussels on Friday kicked off the month-long tour of the Odi exhibition in Belgium, France and Luxembourg. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A model walks by a piece of installation artwork during an exhibition entitled "Odi, La Scene" by Chinese artist Song Dong in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 7, 2018. Presenting more than 20 paintings and installations, the exhibition in Brussels on Friday kicked off the month-long tour of the Odi exhibition in Belgium, France and Luxembourg. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People watch an exhibition entitled "Odi, La Scene" by Chinese artist Song Dong in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 7, 2018. Presenting more than 20 paintings and installations, the exhibition in Brussels on Friday kicked off the month-long tour of the Odi exhibition in Belgium, France and Luxembourg. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A model looks at a painting during an exhibition entitled "Odi, La Scene" by Chinese artist Song Dong in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 7, 2018. Presenting more than 20 paintings and installations, the exhibition in Brussels on Friday kicked off the month-long tour of the Odi exhibition in Belgium, France and Luxembourg. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Models present cheongsam during an exhibition entitled "Odi, La Scene" by Chinese artist Song Dong in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 7, 2018. Presenting more than 20 paintings and installations, the exhibition in Brussels on Friday kicked off the month-long tour of the Odi exhibition in Belgium, France and Luxembourg. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Models present cheongsam during an exhibition entitled "Odi, La Scene" by Chinese artist Song Dong in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 7, 2018. Presenting more than 20 paintings and installations, the exhibition in Brussels on Friday kicked off the month-long tour of the Odi exhibition in Belgium, France and Luxembourg. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A girl watches an exhibition entitled "Odi, La Scene" by Chinese artist Song Dong in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 7, 2018. Presenting more than 20 paintings and installations, the exhibition in Brussels on Friday kicked off the month-long tour of the Odi exhibition in Belgium, France and Luxembourg. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)