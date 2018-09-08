Wounded Brazilian presidential candidate moved to Sao Paulo for treatment

The airplane carrying Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro prepares to take off at the airport in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, on Sept. 7, 2018. Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, who was stabbed in the abdomen at a campaign event on Thursday, was flown to Sao Paulo for further medical treatment on Friday, his family said. (Xinhua/Rahel Patrasso)

Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, who was stabbed in the abdomen at a campaign event on Thursday, was flown to Sao Paulo for further medical treatment on Friday, his family said.Bolsonaro's son, Flavio, said through Twitter that his father was taken from hospital in the city of Juiz de Fora, in the southeastern Minas Gerais state, and flown to Sao Paulo.He will be given medical care at the Albert Einstein hospital, added Flavio.Medical sources speaking to Brazilian news outlet Globo said Bolsonaro was "totally stable" and no risk was posed to his health during the transfer between hospitals.The candidate will likely stay between a week and 10 days, added the sources.On Friday morning, Brazilian senator Magno Malta shared a video of Bolsonaro in hospital where the candidate declared that he had never hurt anyone and that he and his team had prepared for a moment such as this.According to medical teams, Bolsonaro received wounds to both large and small intestine, loosing a large amount of blood.He was operated on in Santa Casa de la Misericordia Hospital in Juiz de Fora, the city where the stabbing took place.The suspect was immediately apprehended and has been identified as 40-year-old Adelio Bispo de Oliviera.Oliviera told police that he was "following God's orders."The attack was immediately condemned by the 12 other presidential candidates and current Brazilian President Michel Temer, who has ordered all candidates' police protection to be increased.Bolsonaro leads with some 20-percent support among all candidates, according to polls.