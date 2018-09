Night view of Fenghuang old town in China's Hunan

Photo taken on Sept. 7, 2018 shows the night view of Fenghuang old town in Fenghuang County, central China's Hunan Province. Fenghuang, which means "phoenix" in Chinese, is known for its well-preserved architecture and traditional river town scenery. (Xinhua/Han Xianpu)

Tourists go sightseeing at Fenghuang old town in Fenghuang County, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 7, 2018. Fenghuang, which means "phoenix" in Chinese, is known for its well-preserved architecture and traditional river town scenery. (Xinhua/Han Xianpu)

