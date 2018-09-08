Game XP 2018 held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

A visitor poses for photos during the Game XP 2018 at the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 7, 2018. The four-day Game XP 2018 kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ming)


 

A visitor poses for photos with the logo of the Game XP 2018 at the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 7, 2018. The four-day Game XP 2018 kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ming)


 

Cosplayers pose for photos during the Game XP 2018 at the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 7, 2018. The four-day Game XP 2018 kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ming)


 

Visitors play game during the Game XP 2018 at the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 7, 2018. The four-day Game XP 2018 kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ming)


 

A visitor takes a selfie during the Game XP 2018 at the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 7, 2018. The four-day Game XP 2018 kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ming)


 

