Game XP 2018 held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

A visitor poses for photos during the Game XP 2018 at the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 7, 2018. The four-day Game XP 2018 kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

A visitor poses for photos with the logo of the Game XP 2018 at the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 7, 2018. The four-day Game XP 2018 kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Cosplayers pose for photos during the Game XP 2018 at the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 7, 2018. The four-day Game XP 2018 kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Visitors play game during the Game XP 2018 at the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 7, 2018. The four-day Game XP 2018 kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

A visitor takes a selfie during the Game XP 2018 at the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 7, 2018. The four-day Game XP 2018 kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ming)