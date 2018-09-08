Sparkling dewdrops on plants

Dewdrops are seen on the leaves at a park in Nantong City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)

Dewdrops are seen on the petals in Zigui County of Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Gang)

A ladybug and dewdrops are seen on the leaves at a park in Nantong City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)

Dewdrops are seen on the plant at a park in Nantong City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)

Dewdrops are seen on the plant at the Ruifeng Park in Langfang City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Xuemin)