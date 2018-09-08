Yunnan 5.9-magnitude quake injures 14

Fourteen people suffered minor injuries as of 3 p.m. in an earthquake that hit Mojiang Hani Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province at 10:31 a.m. Saturday, local authorities said.



The provincial seismological bureau said 55 aftershocks have been recorded so far in Mojiang, with one above magnitude 3, two above magnitude 4, and one above magnitude 5.



According to the county government, the 5.9-magnitude quake, with an 11km deep epicenter, had damaged dozens of homes as of Saturday afternoon. Tremors were felt in the 15 towns in Mojiang as well as cities including Kunming, the provincial capital.



The Ministry of Emergency Management has initiated an emergency response and dispatched working teams to the scene. More than 600 policemen, firefighter, medical workers are carrying out resue operations.



Professional rescue teams equipped with life-sensors, thermal cameras, and excavators, as well as search and rescue dogs also rushed to the quake-stricken areas.



As of 3:40 p.m., 1,328 tents, 3,900 quilts, 2,000 sets of bedding, 2,000 folding beds, and 600 waterproof clothes had been sent to accommodate relocated residents.



Traffic, telecommunications, and power supply have returned to normal in most parts of Tongguan, the town nearest to the epicenter. Rescuers in Tongguan told Xinhua that the casualties would not be high as most villagers were farming outdoors when the quake struck.

