4th China Tibet Tourism and Culture Expo held in Lhasa

Artists perform on stage during the Fourth China Tibet Tourism and Culture Expo in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2018. The five-day expo will last until Sept. 11. (Xinhua/Chogo)

Artists perform on stage during the Fourth China Tibet Tourism and Culture Expo in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2018. The five-day expo will last until Sept. 11. (Xinhua/Chogo)

Artists perform on stage during the Fourth China Tibet Tourism and Culture Expo in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2018. The five-day expo will last until Sept. 11. (Xinhua/Chogo)

Artists perform on stage during the Fourth China Tibet Tourism and Culture Expo in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2018. The five-day expo will last until Sept. 11. (Xinhua/Chogo)

Artists perform on stage during the Fourth China Tibet Tourism and Culture Expo in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2018. The five-day expo will last until Sept. 11. (Xinhua/Chogo)

Artists perform on stage during the Fourth China Tibet Tourism and Culture Expo in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2018. The five-day expo will last until Sept. 11. (Xinhua/Chogo)

Artists perform on stage during the Fourth China Tibet Tourism and Culture Expo in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2018. The five-day expo will last until Sept. 11. (Xinhua/Chogo)

Artists perform on stage during the Fourth China Tibet Tourism and Culture Expo in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2018. The five-day expo will last until Sept. 11. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)

Artists perform on stage during the Fourth China Tibet Tourism and Culture Expo in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2018. The five-day expo will last until Sept. 11. (Xinhua/Dainzin Nyima Choktrul)

Fireworks light up the sky during the Fourth China Tibet Tourism and Culture Expo in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2018. The five-day expo will last until Sept. 11. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)

Artists perform on stage during the Fourth China Tibet Tourism and Culture Expo in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2018. The five-day expo will last until Sept. 11. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)